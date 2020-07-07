HomePod beta 2 lets users choose third-party Music, Podcast, Audiobook services

Apple has provided HomePod beta software to a selection of AppleSeed testers, and today released a second version of the ‌HomePod‌ update alongside iOS 14 beta 2.

Apple’s HomePod is a breakthrough speaker that adapts to its location and delivers high-fidelity audio wherever it’s playing. HomePod creates an entirely new way for you to discover and interact with music, podcasts, and audiobooks at home. And it can help you and your whole family with everyday tasks — and control your smart home — all with just your voice.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The second ‌HomePod‌ software beta update adds an option to select a new default service for Apple Music, Podcasts, and Audiobooks… Apple at WWDC did not publicly announce the new option that will allow other music services to be set as the default on the ‌HomePod‌, but there was a brief mention of the feature on a HomeKit-related slide. At the current time, third-party music services like Spotify can only be streamed on the ‌‌HomePod‌‌ using AirPlay and an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The new feature will presumably allow Spotify and other music services to be set as the default music service, letting users ask Siri to stream music from Spotify.

MacDailyNews Take: We can almost hear the deflated sighs of would-be trustbusters worldwide.