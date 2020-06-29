First benchmarks of Mac mini powered by Apple silicon emerge

The first benchmarks for Apple’s Developer Transition Kit, a Mac mini powered by Apple Silicon, reveal that the company is very slightly under-clocking the A12Z Bionic SoC, with, as expected, Rosetta 2 also negatively impacting performance.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

In terms of performance, the single-core tests resulted in a range of between 736 and 844 points and an average of 811. For multi-core benchmarks, the range is from 2,582 to 2,962, with an average score of 2,781.

These results are considerably lower than the 1,118 single-core and 4,625 multi-core benchmarks of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro which also uses the A12Z Bionic, but there are a few reasons that could be the case. For a start, Apple is running the A12Z at a slower 2.4GHz in the DTK, instead of the 2.5GHz clock in the iPad Pro line, though at this time it is unclear why this is the case.

Another interfering factor is the benchmark itself. Rather than using a native ARM-based app that runs on Apple Silicon, it is likely that benchmarks are being carried out using Geekbench 5’s macOS client. As Apple introduced Rosetta 2 as a a translator to convert apps meant for Intel-based Macs to function on Apple Silicon, it is highly likely that this introduces some overhead that affects the benchmark’s score.