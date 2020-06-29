Exxon and Mobil gas stations offer unlimited 3% back when you use Apple Card with Apple Pay

Exxon and Mobil gas stations are now offering unlimited 3% Daily Cash Back when you use Apple Card with Apple Pay.

The unlimited 3% Daily Cash back deal at Exxon and Mobil stations includes fuel, convenience store, and car wash purchases. To get started at the pump, use Apple Pay in the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app.

Simply select your Apple Card with Apple Pay as payment method in the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app. (After downloading the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, select “Account,” then swipe up to “Payment method.” Select “Add a new payment method” and choose “Apple Pay.” Be sure your Apple Card is set as your default card with Apple Pay in the Wallet app.)

Get 3% back on fuel using Apple Card with Apple Pay in the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app. Payments made with a physical card only receive 1% cash back, so it pays to use the app. By using your Apple Card with Apple Pay in the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app you’ll get 3% cash back and you’ll earn ExxonMobil Rewards+ points, which you can save to redeem against a future purchase.

Get unlimited 3% Daily Cash back; it goes straight to into your Apple Wallet app.

More info and download link for the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app via Apple’s App Store here.