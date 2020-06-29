Apple launches ‘Path to Apple Card’ program to help applicants with poor credit scores

Apple is launching a new, opt-in “Path to Apple Card” program for people who have their application declined. It is designed to help those with poor credit worthiness to understand what specific financial markers they need to improve in order to get approved in the future.

Matthew Panzarino for TechCrunch:

Declined Apple Card applicants may begin seeing notifications on their device later today that offer them the Path to Apple Card program.

Once a user opts in on their device, they get a once-a-month update on their progress on specific tasks that are personalized to their rating.

Examples include:

• Resolving past due balances.

• Making payments to secured and unsecured debt accounts on time.

• Lowering credit card and personal loan debt.

The updates also include specific steps to take to improve each of those markers.

Once a customer has completed the program, they are invited to reapply to Apple Card.