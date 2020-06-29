The New York Times exits Apple News

The New York Times said on Monday that it was exiting its partnership with Apple News. Starting on Monday, Times articles were no longer appearing alongside those from other publications in the curated Apple News feed available on Apple devices.
Kellen Browning and Jack Nicas for The New York Times:
The Times is one of the first media organizations to pull out of Apple News. The Times, which has made adding new subscribers a key business goal, said Apple had given it little in the way of direct relationships with readers and little control over the business…
“Core to a healthy model between The Times and the platforms is a direct path for sending those readers back into our environments, where we control the presentation of our report, the relationships with our readers and the nature of our business rules,” Meredith Kopit Levien, chief operating officer, wrote in a memo to employees. “Our relationship with Apple News does not fit within these parameters.”
An Apple spokesman said that The Times “only offered Apple News a few stories a day,” and that the company would continue to provide readers with trusted information from thousands of publishers.
“We are also committed to supporting quality journalism through the proven business models of advertising, subscriptions and commerce,” he said.
Last year, Apple introduced a new way for publishers to make money: Apple News Plus, a subscription service inside its news app that offers access to hundreds of publications, which typically have digital paywalls, for $9.99 a month… Executives at The Times passed on Apple News Plus and later reduced the number of articles it supplied to Apple News.
MacDailyNews Take: Luckily, there are plenty of other outlets on Apple News for those who enjoy activism masquerading as journalism.
24 Comments
NYT likely concerned that Apple will censor its ability to make-up the news and make-up top secret anonymous sources when they make-up the news. This prevents NYT from manipulating and brainwashing the public to their anti-conservative, anti-American, anti-law enforcement, anti-christian, anti-Trump rhetoric.
Yep, don’t let the digital door hit yer ass on the way out NYT. Abysmal representation of what newspapers used to be…
Won’t be missed
The New York Times stopped the delivery of actual unbiased news a very long time ago. Now it just presents their own opinion what the news should be. That’s not news.
The New York Times…a former newspaper, wasn’t available for comment.
No loss. Had the rag blocked anyway.
Excellent news! They less expose to their lies and bias the better.
Biden is a PROVEN RACIST:
He Doesn’t Want His Kids Growing Up in a ‘Racial Jungle’
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/biden-racial-jungle-quote/
There used to be a couple of good old black and white videos of Biden giving speeches with discernible racial overtones on Youtube. They’ve vanished
Vids of Biden saying racist things gone????? I shocked, I tell you.
See Libs, you are all being lied to!!!!!!!!
This NEEDS to be spread everywhere! Post in every thread of every forum you can find!
It’s no loss to me, but I am curious about the change being a possible foretelling of another Apple “failure” with such news/media/social offering?
Apple’s record with such offerings is poor and it makes me wonder where/who the disconnect is with the business plan analysis.
Maybe Steve’s thinking is still alive, as he wanted to own things and this plan diverts:
“The Times and the platforms is a direct path for sending those readers back into our environments, where we control the presentation of our report”
“continue to provide readers with trusted information..” If Apple news were using NYT, I don’t think they were providing trusted information..
What a joke they are. Their banner used to read, and maybe it still does, “All the news that’s fit to print.” As of about 50 years ago what it really means is: …”All the news that fits—our biases!”
MDN take, like maybe Fox News? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fox_News_controversies
Unless you say that Fox News isn’t claiming to be journalism.
“Journalism Entertainment”!
Dear Apple cynic,
Aren’t they all these days? OAN is one of the few with actual investigative reporters rather than script reading regurgitators who parrot on cue the “stories” (boy, I’ll say!) that the NYT makes up first, and then almost all the “NEWS” providers both in print and electronic use as a supposedly credible source. Thus is produced, the socialist screeds we are subjected to by about 93% of the media — 24/7.
I actually laughed out loud — OAN “actual investigative reporters”? Seriously? They have reporters? Please — it’s the site for folks who think Drudge is a commie.
Certainly agree with majority opinion here, the NYT no longer prints fair and balanced news abandoning the fourth estate’s duty and responsibility. They are reduced to a shill for the Democrat Party, liberals and Trump HATERS everywhere.
FACT: The NYT circulation was steadily dropping for decades. But thanks to President Trump’s presidential win, it has been increasing last time I checked…
Fox officially changed its character from news to entertainment. So now it has no pretense at being news, it’s just that fools continue to believe in its entertainment product as being real news, you know, informative. Therefore, Hannity, Rush, Savage, Ingraham, and the wicked hateful Praeger, and the others are all hair-on-fire entertainers offering absolutely no remedies to douse the fires. Its believers love to walk around all day outraged at most everything not Fox.
Dingler, you are as dumb as your “art” is awful. Get your head our of CNN’s ass
New York Times quitting has nothing to do with content or news, they like other newspapers, magazines, retail stores, game companies, and Spotify want customer info your name, phone number, address combined with the ability to track you at will thru a App, info which Apple will not give them, all of Apple’s efforts in this area will fail unless they open the door like Facebook, Google, or Amazon (which they should not do). All the party, politics BS is just noise, in the end it is about money, long Apple… be happy and stay focus buy more shares of Apple.
Exactly. Apple does not allow any entity, not even the misleading NYT which refused to offer unbiased news about Bernie, to burrow into the personal lives and behavior (e.g. tracking) of subscribers. Its pretentiousness even compelled it to refuse to list Howard Stern’s best selling book on its periodic best seller list. But we can’t get overwrought over misleading news; Even Samuel Clemens lied in his stories. We have to consume news to discern truths as if it were Pravda, between the lines.