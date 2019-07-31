When you get your titanium Apple Card next month, try not to use it

Consider this a Public Service Announcement:

Regular readers of MacDailyNews know this, of course, but less informed people (most Wall Street analysts, for example) are fixated on the physical Apple Card in all of its minimalist titanium glory. Apple Card is coming in August!

But that physical card is just a back up: Apple Card is meant to be used virtually wherever possible – via Apple Pay – not physically (keep that titanium Apple Card in your wallet if you can) as Apple Card’s cash-back rewards structure offers users just 1% on purchases made with the physical card, but 2% for Apple Pay transactions (and 3% for purchases of Apple products or services).

So, only pull out that physical card if you’re paying where Apple Pay is not yet supported. Always try to use Apple Card virtually, via Apple Pay first, in order to maximize your cash-back rewards!