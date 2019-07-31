When you get your titanium Apple Card next month, try not to use it

Consider this a Public Service Announcement:
Regular readers of MacDailyNews know this, of course, but less informed people (most Wall Street analysts, for example) are fixated on the physical Apple Card in all of its minimalist titanium glory. Apple Card is coming in August!
But that physical card is just a back up: Apple Card is meant to be used virtually wherever possible – via Apple Pay – not physically (keep that titanium Apple Card in your wallet if you can) as Apple Card’s cash-back rewards structure offers users just 1% on purchases made with the physical card, but 2% for Apple Pay transactions (and 3% for purchases of Apple products or services).
So, only pull out that physical card if you’re paying where Apple Pay is not yet supported. Always try to use Apple Card virtually, via Apple Pay first, in order to maximize your cash-back rewards!
6 Comments
That works for me. Of course in restaurants it is virtually impossible to pay at the table using Apple Pay in the US.
Once the initial demand has died down I will most likely get a card.
many fast casual restaurants in NYC have table-side and/or counter service taking Apple Pay. FirstData put out the clover pay product for restaurants, SQUARE and other vendors are becoming more prevalent.
I’m curious why you can’t use Apple Pay in restaurants in the US? Here in the UK, I use Apple Pay virtually everywhere, including paying at a restaurant table yesterday. There are still a few businesses who still impose a £30 maximum transaction value limit which is in line with the limit for contactless payments. There is no compelling reason for such a limit, but they do it anyway. As I avoid such places when possible, they are simply pushing me towards their rivals until such time as they come to their senses.
Apple Pay works brilliantly for me as I use a number of bank accounts, with two of them from the same bank which has issued me with identical cards differing only by the account number. As I use one account for business transactions and the other for home expenditure, it keeps my accounting simpler if I don’t mix them up, so in order to avoid confusion, I use a physical card for my business purchases and Apple Pay set up with the other card for everything else. The physical card used with Apple Pay is left at home.
Looking at the wallet app, I can instantly see exactly how much money I’ve been spending via Apple Pay in the last month to keep tabs on my expenditure. If I really need to pay a non-business expense in place where they don’t accept Apple Pay, I use another credit card. I last used that card just before Easter.
Unless of course you do not have or use Apple pay. Not everybody uses it which is a shame.
What I want to know about the apple card is do they give you a grace period before you have to start paying interest?
My understanding is that they do, but as they aren’t offering it here in the UK just yet, I haven’t seen specific details.
I would expect there to be no interest payable until after your due date for settling the monthly bill, which means that you will get between 30 and 60 days grace, depending on when that item appears in the bank’s system relative to your billing date.