Tim Cook promises ‘major launches’ of ‘several new products’ in 2019: What’s coming?

Jonny Evans for Computerworld:
Apple announced record June quarter revenues, and while iPhone sales slowed, services climbed, and the company is promising “major launches” in the coming months.
This was our biggest June quarter ever — driven by all-time record revenue from Services, accelerating growth from Wearables, strong performance from iPad and Mac and significant improvement in iPhone trends. These results are promising across all our geographic segments, and we’re confident about what’s ahead. The balance of calendar 2019 will be an exciting period, with major launches on all of our platforms, new services and several new products. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, July 30, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: Evans lists a significant number of well-educated guesses with which we agree, including: the new Mac Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, new iPad Pro models, next-gen iPhones, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Card, new AirPods, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and more.
The second half of 2019 is shaping up to be a launch-fest of new products and services!
4 Comments
When Tim uses words like “major” related to products, I am left unmoved. When Steve said there’s “one more thing,” the words had a credibility that gave anticipation reason.
Tim Cook (and his lieutenants) has a bit of a street vendor mentality (coming from his beancounter days), i.e., hyping up when his needs and/or greed dictate. We warned him not to neglect Mac line and others which would be just as good a revenue generator as iPhone. Well, he finally realized he had no choice. I certainly hope his virtualm pipeline has finally started flowing after years of empty words.
Now i feel like I am getting back the sense (or scent?) of thrilling days of yesteryear.
Haven’t iPhone sales always slowed prior to release of a new iPhone? Seems like a no brainer but every time they report it they make like it’s a big deal.
Clam down. Major lunches on all platform… Remember AppleTV+? AppleArcade? Binding those to iOS, OSX, iPad OS, WatchOS, homekit … Several new products ; most of those will be refresher or based on product line (MBP 16″, Homepod 2 or mini, AppleWatch 5 or 6 , Airpod 3). No new groundbreaking product yet.
Once again, calm down