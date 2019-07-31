Tim Cook promises ‘major launches’ of ‘several new products’ in 2019: What’s coming?

Jonny Evans for Computerworld:

Apple announced record June quarter revenues, and while iPhone sales slowed, services climbed, and the company is promising “major launches” in the coming months. This was our biggest June quarter ever — driven by all-time record revenue from Services, accelerating growth from Wearables, strong performance from iPad and Mac and significant improvement in iPhone trends. These results are promising across all our geographic segments, and we’re confident about what’s ahead. The balance of calendar 2019 will be an exciting period, with major launches on all of our platforms, new services and several new products. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, July 30, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: Evans lists a significant number of well-educated guesses with which we agree, including: the new Mac Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, new iPad Pro models, next-gen iPhones, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Card, new AirPods, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and more.

The second half of 2019 is shaping up to be a launch-fest of new products and services!