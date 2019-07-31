Apple delivers concrete proof that, yes, there’s life beyond the iPhone

Apple’s revolutionary iPhone has accounted for less than half of Apple’s total revenue in one of the company’s fiscal quarters for the first time since 2012.

Shona Ghosh for Business Insider:

Apple has undergone a major shift.

For the first time since 2012, the iPhone accounts for less than half the firm’s overall revenue.

It’s not far off, at 48% for its fiscal third quarter. But that number is sure to keep falling.

In further good news for Apple, its overall revenue was up for the quarter. In other words, Apple is capable of making money from things that aren’t the iPhone faster than iPhone sales are falling.

That is a major milestone for the company.