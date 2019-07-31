Apple delivers concrete proof that, yes, there’s life beyond the iPhone

Apple’s revolutionary iPhone has accounted for less than half of Apple’s total revenue in one of the company’s fiscal quarters for the first time since 2012.
Shona Ghosh for Business Insider:
Apple has undergone a major shift.
For the first time since 2012, the iPhone accounts for less than half the firm’s overall revenue.
It’s not far off, at 48% for its fiscal third quarter. But that number is sure to keep falling.
In further good news for Apple, its overall revenue was up for the quarter. In other words, Apple is capable of making money from things that aren’t the iPhone faster than iPhone sales are falling.
That is a major milestone for the company.
MacDailyNews Take: Far too many people, including many Wall Street analysts, are today stunned over the diversity of Apple’s product and services offerings.
I think that’s because, under Steve Jobs, the iPhone was still a novelty, and people were lining up for the latest iPhone with every release and all the new features it offered. Then under Tim Cook, the novelty wore off, but he kept pushing it and pushing it and ignored the Mac, until just recently, he finally realized that was a mistake and started emphasizing the Mac again. That plus the fact that he shifted the iPhone strategy from one of being superior quality and performance to just being a luxury brand probably made people less enthusiastic about the iPhone in general.
I agree. The current price structuring for the iPhone line is pushing it out of a “common man” product. This is to say that anyone who buys one, is buying a luxury and the typical person will have to cut on something else in order to afford this luxury. Personally, I would rather keep fast internet service at home and save my money for a new Mac over shelling out a cool $1k for an iPhone.