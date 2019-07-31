Apple now has $210 billion in cash on hand, enough to buy Netflix and Tesla with cash to spare

Luke Stangel for Silicon Valley Business Journal:

Cupertino-based Apple Inc. ended its most recent quarter with $210.6 billion in cash and marketable securities on hand, a 6.5 percent dip in the company’s war chest from just three months ago.

The company shuffled some of its cash around in the third quarter — selling $29.3 billion worth of long-term stocks, bonds and other marketable securities, and beefing up its short-term cash supply, which grew to $50.5 billion, about 33 percent higher than its cash supply in the second quarter.

Apple maintains one of the country’s largest corporate war chests, so big that it could theoretically purchase Netflix and Tesla with cash to spare.