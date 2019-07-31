Apple now has $210 billion in cash on hand, enough to buy Netflix and Tesla with cash to spare

Luke Stangel for Silicon Valley Business Journal:
Cupertino-based Apple Inc. ended its most recent quarter with $210.6 billion in cash and marketable securities on hand, a 6.5 percent dip in the company’s war chest from just three months ago.
The company shuffled some of its cash around in the third quarter — selling $29.3 billion worth of long-term stocks, bonds and other marketable securities, and beefing up its short-term cash supply, which grew to $50.5 billion, about 33 percent higher than its cash supply in the second quarter.
Apple maintains one of the country’s largest corporate war chests, so big that it could theoretically purchase Netflix and Tesla with cash to spare.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s gonna take awhile to get to net cash neutral!
We ended the quarter with almost $211 billion in cash plus marketable securities. We retired $3 billion of term debt and reduced commercial paper by $2 billion during the quarter, leaving us with total debt of $108 billion. As a result, net cash was $102 billion at the end of the quarter and we continue on our path to reaching a net cash neutral position over time. We returned over $21 billion to shareholders during the quarter, including $17 billion through open-market repurchases of almost 88 million Apple shares and $3.6 billion in dividends and equivalents. — Apple CFO Luca Maestri, July 30, 2019
Buybacks are fine, but I could use a little more meat on my dividend bone after all these years.
Yes, Apple’s dividend payouts are pathetic. Further, the annual increases are miserable. I am a shareholder and want what is due to me. My money is invested in Apple and I should share in the profits. I do not want to have to sell my Apple holdings in order to realize any gain.
I hold Tim Cook responsible for this. He should be sh!tcanned.
Apple should save the money for that bad day which will come, just because you have money doesn’t mean you have to spend (waste) it.