WWDC20: Apple’s iOS could be once again named ‘iPhone OS’

Serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser on Thursday tweeted that Apple could rename iOS back to “iPhone OS” at next week’s Worldwide Developer Conference as the 14th of the iPhone’s operating system is previewed.

Of course, the iPhone’s operating system was called “iPhone OS” until June 21, 2010 with the debut of iOS 4.

MacDailyNews broke the news of that name change six months early back in January 2010: “Apple will rename iPhone OS to “iOS” in order to “better reflect the diversity of devices that will run the operating system: iPhone, iPod touch, and future devices to be announced.”

iPhone OS. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 18, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, it would make more sense give Apple’s current naming scheme to eliminate the space and make it “iPhoneOS” to fit with space-free scheme as per iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

And, a little birdie has nodded to us as well:

Of course, the issue of what happens with iPod touch remains in question; will it run “iPhone OS,” “iPhoneOS,” or “iPod touch OS?” We wouldn’t expect the product to be discontinued as it was just updated a year ago (May 28, 2019).