The best apps for Apple Watch

As we celebrated the fifth anniversary of the Apple Watch in April, its native apps have proved more useful than any app you can download, says CNET’s Alison DeNisco Rayome.

Alison DeNisco Rayome for CNET:

While companies including Amazon, eBay, Target and TripAdvisor no longer support Apple Watch apps, it doesn’t really matter — we have our phones, tablets and laptops to check those. What does matter is the built-in Activity tracker, Messages and Phone apps — the things we want to have on hand for a quick and convenient glance.

When the Apple Watch launched in 2015, it had 3,000 apps available to download. Today, there are more than 20,000 apps — 21 of which are built into the wearable. While watches weren’t an in-demand accessory in general back in 2015, the Apple Watch proved to be a useful tool for checking messages, the weather, and reminders, Wang added — all of which are already built into the device.