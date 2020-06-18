Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sees impressive performance gains with AMD Radeon Pro 5600M

Apple this week added a new GPU option for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Customers can now purchase Apple’s high-end notebook with an AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU at $700 additional cost from the base model MacBook Pro.
But how does it compare with the other GPUs? YouTube channel Max Tech shows exactly that in its newest video, revealing impressive performance gains with this new model.
In Geekbench 5 Metal tests, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 5600M graphics scored 43144, while the previous high-end model with an 8GB AMD 5500M GPU scored 28748. The entry model achieved only 21328 with the 4GB 5300M, which is basically half the performance of the new 5600M.
These performance gains should be reflected mostly in 3D intensive graphics tasks. The Unigine Heaven Gaming Test shows that 5300M can only reach 38.4 frames per second in the highest settings, while the 5500M scored 51.1 FPS and the new 5600M got 75.7 FPS. Again, that’s twice the graphics performance of the base model 16-inch MacBook Pro.
However, what’s really interesting in the tests is that the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the 5600M GPU beats the AMD Vega 48 on the latest iMac 5K and the Vega 56 on the iMac Pro.
MacDailyNews Take: Those who need all of that graphics power will certainly appreciate the new AMD Radeon Pro 5600M option!
2 Comments
t l from a geekbench score.
Besides, the illiterates that inhabit this site should realize that video cards are not what geekbench measures.
It will be nice if the new iMac comes with the 5600M or RX 5600 XT (I suppose Apple will continue using mobile GPU chips in the iMac). It might even be worth the $800 premium, especially if it outperforms the Vega 48 and Vega 56. The Navi 2X architecture may be nearly as good as whatever equivalent NVidia is offering. It doesn’t have to be better but as long as it’s close, I’ll be satisfied. I’m not looking for Apple to best the competition in GPU power but at least keep it within 10%. Please, Apple, don’t give the Apple critics such an easy shot.