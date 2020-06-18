Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sees impressive performance gains with AMD Radeon Pro 5600M

Apple this week added a new GPU option for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Customers can now purchase Apple’s high-end notebook with an AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU at $700 additional cost from the base model MacBook Pro.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

But how does it compare with the other GPUs? YouTube channel Max Tech shows exactly that in its newest video, revealing impressive performance gains with this new model.

In Geekbench 5 Metal tests, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 5600M graphics scored 43144, while the previous high-end model with an 8GB AMD 5500M GPU scored 28748. The entry model achieved only 21328 with the 4GB 5300M, which is basically half the performance of the new 5600M.

These performance gains should be reflected mostly in 3D intensive graphics tasks. The Unigine Heaven Gaming Test shows that 5300M can only reach 38.4 frames per second in the highest settings, while the 5500M scored 51.1 FPS and the new 5600M got 75.7 FPS. Again, that’s twice the graphics performance of the base model 16-inch MacBook Pro.

However, what’s really interesting in the tests is that the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the 5600M GPU beats the AMD Vega 48 on the latest iMac 5K and the Vega 56 on the iMac Pro.