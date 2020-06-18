Apple CEO Tim Cook praises narrow Supreme Court decision on DACA

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday said President Trump’s 2017 move to cancel his predecessor Barack Obama’s “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” (DACA) order failed to follow government administrative procedures.

Basically, the Supreme Court has not ruled whether DACA is lawful, just that the recision of DACA failed to follow procedures.

In response, President Trump on Twitter wrote, “As President of the United States, I am asking for a legal solution on DACA, not a political one, consistent with the rule of law. The Supreme Court is not willing to give us one, so now we have to start this process all over again.”

Apple CEO Tim praised the narrow decision, while also calling for a permanent legal solution:

The 478 Dreamers at Apple are members of our collective family. With creativity and passion, they’ve made us a stronger, more innovative American company. We’re glad for today’s decision and will keep fighting until DACA’s protections are permanent. – Apple CEO Tim Cook

AFP:

The judgement on a five-to-four vote, with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the court’s four liberal members, stressed that it was not an assessment of the correctness of the 2012 DACA program itself. Instead, they said the Trump administration had violated official government procedures in the way they sought to quickly rescind DACA in September 2017 based on weak legal justifications. The ruling suggested there are legal administrative methods Trump could cancel DACA, putting the onus back on the administration if it wants to pursue the issue.

MacDailyNews Take: Again, a permanent legislative solution would benefit everyone involved (except politicians from both sides of the aisle who’d rather keep the dreamers in limbo to use as a political football).

