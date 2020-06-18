Apple AirTags interface sounds revealed in new iOS 14 leak

A leaker has posted a new video on Twitter that plays the range of interface sounds that will accompany Apple’s widely-expected “AirTags.”

Before I go um, I remember I promised you all something about AirTag's sounds? Listen with volume here. Thank you everyone for being amazing. I will probably have some more posts hopefully later today. pic.twitter.com/LwbvlxqfSL

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

More evidence has emerged that Apple’s long-rumored “AirTags” are close to being released has come from a leaker who claims to have all of the audio files Apple has prepared for the device…

The video shows an array of sounds in what looks like a list of files with localized versions. Of the icons that leaker Soybeys clicks on to play, all are either .caf or .ahap files. The former is Core Audio Format, developed by Apple, which aims be a container for multiple sounds or types of sound.

Apple also created the latter format, the .ahap, which is the Apple Haptic and Audio Pattern file format. This suggests that alongside the sounds AirTags make in use, they may provide haptic feedback.