Apple said to have overcome AirPower charging mat overheating issue

According to serial leaker Jon Prosser, Apple continues to work on an AirPower-like wireless charging mat having recently overcome issues with overheating. Prosser shared photos of an alleged prototype codenamed “C68” today via Twitter.

Well, you guys wanted a better picture of “C68”… 😏 Remember how I said that the main problem was that current prototypes didn’t support Apple Watch? Yeah.

Well. They got the Watch working… 👀 pic.twitter.com/LvBeNAAtt3 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 18, 2020

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple revealed its plans for the AirPower mat at its iPhone X event in September 2017. The key feature of the mat is that it would have been able to charge a compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods case simultaneously, regardless of each device’s position on the mat, and it also would have offered deep integration with iOS. Apple canceled the AirPower in March 2019, noting that the mat failed to meet its high standards, without diving into specifics. Thanks to patents, we do know that the AirPower was equipped with several overlapping coils inside, and leaker Sonny Dickson previously indicated that one of the primary issues with the mat was overheating. A few months ago, Prosser claimed that Apple has addressed overheating with its latest wireless charging mat prototypes by reducing the number of coils and integrating an A11 chip that can dynamically manage heat. Prosser added that the mat could be released between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 if testing is successful.

MacDailyNews Take: So, if this sees the light of day, after being canceled due to overheating issues, it’ll likely be similar to going out to eat in a NYC restaurant: “You go first.” But, after a few weeks, if AirPower units do not exhibit problems, it’ll likely be a strong seller (if priced right). Bottom line: