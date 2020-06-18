Apple begins accepting Mac trade-ins at retail stores

Apple has now officially launched Mac trade-ins at the company’s retail stores in the United States and Canada. Apple currently offers trade-in programs at its stores for many other products, including the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

Until now, Apple only offered to take Mac trade-ins for credit via their website.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

As first spotted by Mark Gurman, however, Apple has removed previous wording from the Apple Trade In webpage that indicated Mac trade-ins were online only. What this means is that you can now bring your Mac to an Apple Store and trade it in to receive an Apple Store Gift Card or credit toward a new purchase. This change should be available at all Apple Stores in the US and Canada, though the full rollout might vary by area.

MacDailyNews Note: To take advantage of Apple’s new Mac trade-in program, check to see if your local store is indeed again open after the COVID-19 lockdowns, you can use 9to5Mac‘s list of Apple Store re-openings here.