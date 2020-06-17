Apple’s head of diversity and inclusion departs

Apple’s head of diversity and inclusion Christie Smith is leaving the company, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people familiar with the matter.”
Shelly Banjo and Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
Smith joined Apple in 2017 after 16 years at consultancy Deloitte… Smith joined Apple in 2017 after 16 years at consultancy Deloitte. Unlike her predecessor, who reported directly to the CEO, Smith reported to Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail and People Deirdre O’Brien. The previous person in the role, Denise Young Smith, lasted only six months and left after apologizing for controversial comments she made about the mostly white makeup of Apple’s executive team.
“Inclusion and diversity are core Apple values and we deeply believe the most diverse teams are the most innovative teams,” Apple said in an emailed statement confirming the news. “Christie Smith will be leaving Apple to spend more time with her family and we wish her well. Our Inclusion and Diversity team continues to report directly to Deirdre O’Brien on the Executive Team.”
Apple said the move was planned two months ago, though a person familiar with the matter said Christie Smith’s last day was Tuesday. She was unique among Apple’s executive team in commuting from Seattle to Cupertino.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s “Inclusion & Diversity” info is here.
10 Comments
Is there a less relevant position?
Assistant to Head of Diversity…?
The rock has been removed exposing the UNDERWORLD….
And enter black trans vegan woman of short stature amputee.
That’ll tick many of their diversity boxes.
You mean the head is BS and BS?
BS to diversity. Hire the best regardless of race. Anything else is racist
She was a blonde haired white woman that was supposed to be the “head of diversity”. That was never going to be a good fit.
White is diverse from black, diverse from asian, diverse from hispanic, etc. Diversity includes “white,” “blonde,” “woman,” etc.
It is racist, by definition, to use skin color as a criterion for hiring a person.
The white guy dictates what is and isn’t racist…….interesting. Yeah we’re doomed
Because they are sick of talking about it too
By necessity, such a position requires a specific and intentional consideration of skin color. MLK said something about racial progress that requires we NOT focus on this human element.
Also, what typically results from such a position is thinking that becomes dogmatic about race (and other human characteristics). If you’ve hired the appointed number of a certain race (how humane does that sound?), the company can lift it’s head proudly. This company can also be a vanguard in the diversity pursuit and divi out shame and guilt to those slow to achieve the “correct“ numbers.
We need change…can we change internally, without the shame-prompting of ID politics?