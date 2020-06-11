Adobe launches Photoshop Camera app for iPhone

Adobe today released Photoshop Camera for iPhone, a free, intelligent camera app that lets you add the best filters and effects for your photos — before you even take the shot.

Photoshop Camera is packed with AI-powered features that help you take gorgeous selfies, food and scenery shots, and more. Quick fixes like auto-tone and portrait control mean you can create high-quality photos with a simiple tap or swipe of your finger.

Features include:

• Fun With Filters: Apply Photoshop filters and effects with just one tap. With over 80 custom filters, it’s easy to swap them in and out and save your favorites to use again and again. The filter library includes: Portrait, Studio Light, Bloom, Pop Art, Spectrum, Desync, Food, Scenery, Natural Skies, Analog, Night Shift, Comic Skies, Interstellar, Dreamcatcher, Celestial, Supersize, Double Expo, Prism, Color Echo, Mixed Media, Blue Skies, Artful, and more.

• Real-Time Photoshop Effects: Take a better picture with the magic of Photoshop and AI-powered editing.

• Auto-Tone: Photoshop Camera gets “real life” right with no more extreme differences between areas of brightness and shadow.

• Content-Aware Recommendations: Pick your shot and Photoshop Camera does the rest. It knows which effects to apply to get the best result, so there’s no more fuss when it comes to the right lighting and focus.

• Portrait Controls (Bokeh, Face Distance, Face Light, Face Relighting): The Face Light feature in Photoshop Camera optimizes for lighting, eliminating the appearance of any sharp shadows (read: no more under-eye bags). For group selfies, Photoshop Camera recognizes where each subject is positioned so there’s no more distortion. And the Boken feature makes it easy to quickly apply blurring effects.

• Influencer-Inspired Lenses: See yourself through the eyes of your favorite creators by using their custom-designed lenses. New lenses and effects are added all the time so there’s always something to discover.

• Built For Social: Easily capture and share high-quality photos to your favorite social network. Use #photoshopcamera when you post and Adobe might feature you on their social sites.

The Photoshop Camera app is free to download with an in-app purchase of Creative Cloud Storage (20 GB) for $1.99.

More info and download link via Apple’s App Store here.

MacDailyNews Take: Let us know what you think of Adobe’s new app below!