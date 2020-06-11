Apple pledges $100 million to racial equity and social justice causes

Apple CEO Tim Cook has pledged to donate $100 million to organizations dedicated to racial equity and social justice causes.

CEO Tim Cook announced Apple’s “Racial Equity and Justice Initiative” Thursday on Twitter:

The unfinished work of racial justice and equality call us all to account. Things must change, and Apple's committed to being a force for that change. Today, I'm proud to announce Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, with a $100 million commitment. pic.twitter.com/AoYafq2xlp — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 11, 2020

The new initiative arrives after Cook last week released an open letter addressing racism in America and the death of Floyd, saying the company “must do more” to address inequality.

MacDailyNews Note: Read Tim Cook’s open letter, “Speaking up on racism” here.