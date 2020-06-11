Apple regulatory filings list iPhone 12 models and all-new iMac

Apple updates to the Eurasian Economic Commission database appeared today. The EEC database now lists a new desktop Mac with model identifier ‘A2330,’ running macOS 10.15. There are also EEC listings for the widely-anticipated iPhone 12/Pro lineup, with nine new model identifiers.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Earlier this week, leaker Sonny Dickson said to expect a new iMac announcement at WWDC featuring a new industrial design with slim bezels, new AMD Navi GPUs and a shift to an all-SSD lineup powered by the Apple T2 chip. We have also seen stock levels of select iMac models deplete at Apple’s Online Store, a strong indicator that the product is about to be replaced.

The new model identifiers for the iPhone 12 lineup are A2176, A2172, A2341, A2342, A2403, A2407, A2408 and A2411.

For the iPhone this year, we are expecting four new SKUs: a new 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones and a massive 6.7-inch iPhone. All of these models are believed to feature OLED displays for the first time.