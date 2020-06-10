Apple Retail Stores to launch Mac trade-in program in U.S. and Canada

Apple plans to launch a Mac trade-in program next week at the company’s retail stores in the U.S and Canada. Apple currently offers trade-in programs at its stores for many other products, including the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.
Until now, Apple only offered to take Mac trade-ins for credit via their website.
The Cupertino, California—based technology giant informed retail employees that the new program will begin on June 15 in the U.S. and June 18 in Canada, according to people familiar with the matter. Customers can exchange a Mac for credit toward a new computer or apply the trade-in value to an Apple gift card.
The move could help boost sales of Macs by giving customers a way to get credit toward a new model at the point of purchase. However, the full impact of the program will likely take several more weeks because about 200 of Apple’s retail stores are still closed due to Covid-19 precautions.
Mac sales generated about $25.7 billion in fiscal 2019, or almost 10% of the company’s total annual revenue.
MacDailyNews Take: Looks like it works the same or very similar to how the online trade-in system worked, but it greatly speeds up the process by eliminating the need to mail-in your old Mac for evaluation – a great new option for customers!
Can they just get to rolling out the upgrade program across the board? I know it costs more in the long run but I like having the latest phone every year and not adding to my stash of old ones.
Having the latest iPad or iMac/Mac mini/whatever Mac each year or two would be pretty sweet.
Considering they offered $330 for my 27″ iMac, 3.5 Quad Core i7, 32 GB RAM, 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce 780m and 3TB fusion drive that is not too far of current spec (for 7 year old computer) and perfect shape (box and all) don’t think I’ll be talking them up on this deal.
Maybe wait another year until newer iMacs come out and pass this one down to a grandchild.