Apple Retail Stores to launch Mac trade-in program in U.S. and Canada

Apple plans to launch a Mac trade-in program next week at the company’s retail stores in the U.S and Canada. Apple currently offers trade-in programs at its stores for many other products, including the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

Until now, Apple only offered to take Mac trade-ins for credit via their website.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

The Cupertino, California—based technology giant informed retail employees that the new program will begin on June 15 in the U.S. and June 18 in Canada, according to people familiar with the matter. Customers can exchange a Mac for credit toward a new computer or apply the trade-in value to an Apple gift card. The move could help boost sales of Macs by giving customers a way to get credit toward a new model at the point of purchase. However, the full impact of the program will likely take several more weeks because about 200 of Apple’s retail stores are still closed due to Covid-19 precautions. Mac sales generated about $25.7 billion in fiscal 2019, or almost 10% of the company’s total annual revenue.

MacDailyNews Take: Looks like it works the same or very similar to how the online trade-in system worked, but it greatly speeds up the process by eliminating the need to mail-in your old Mac for evaluation – a great new option for customers!