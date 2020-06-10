Apple’s new mini-site highlights iPhone + Apple Watch synergy

This week, Apple launched a new mini-site that promotes how powerful iPhone and Apple Watch are when combined. On the new site, Apple highlights exclusive features and capabilities that are available when the two devices are paired. The new mini-site is currently promoted on Apple’s homepage.

Get directions on iPhone and a tap on your wrist when you need to turn. Check your heart rate on Apple Watch and track it over the last hour, day, month, or year on iPhone. When you put the two of them together, they add up to so much more. – Apple

AppleInsider reports:

Starting with the basics, Apple notes users can decline or answer a phone — or FaceTime — call on Watch, then transfer it to iPhone. Messages are also made easy thanks to Watch’s Tapback ability, preset replies, emoji support and Scribbles. Alternatively, users can ask Siri to compose or reply to an incoming message using voice commands. More advanced features advertised on the minisite include Camera app integration.

MacDailyNews Note: Check out Apple’s new iPhone + Watch mini-site here.

