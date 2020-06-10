Apple Park staff will begin returning to work on June 15th

Apple has informed staff at its main Silicon Valley headquarters, Apple Park, that the first phase of a plan to return to the office will begin on June 15th while stressing that most employees won’t be returning to daily work at Apple Park for several months at least.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Phase 1 will be “very limited” and workers will only be allowed in the office on certain days depending on their job, the Cupertino, California-based company wrote in a recent memo to staff.

Apple also reiterated in the memo that it is limiting how many people are allowed in buildings and other work area simultaneously, implementing social distancing, taking temperatures and requiring employees at the office to pass a daily health check. It also “strongly encouraged” staff to take on-site or at-home COVID-19 tests provided by the company before returning.

Masks will be required at all times across Apple’s Silicon Valley offices, which includes the main Apple Park campus, the previous Infinite Loop headquarters and other locations, according to the memo.

Some Apple senior executives, as well as engineers working on hardware and software, have been spending time at the office as the company gears up for a series of new product launches in the second half of 2020. A small portion of staff remained throughout the COVID-19 lockdown period.