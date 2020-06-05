Wedbush sees bull case for Apple stock hitting $425 on 5G iPhone

Wedbush analysts today has raised the firm’s target price on Apple shares, focusing on Services as AAPL’s propellent.

Wedbush upped their AAPL target to $375 from $350, which implies a 15% upside.

In a note to clients, Wedbush outlined a bull case of $425 per share with a second-half macro “snapback” ahead with the looming launch of the 5G iPhone and pent-up demand by many millions of users currently using older iPhones.

By the end of 2021, Wedbush says that “Apple has potential to be the first $2T valuation given the 5G tailwinds and services momentum potential over the coming years.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple shares earlier today hit new all-time intraday high.