Mock-up shows 5.5-inch ‘iPhone 13’ prototype with no notch and USB-C port

A new mock-up of a purported 5.5-inch 2021 “iPhone 13” was shared by Macotakara on Thursday that showed a display free of The Inelegant Kludge™ (TrueDepth Camera system notch) and USB-C instead of a Lightning port (or port-free design). The mock-up also shows what looks like a different camera system compared to what’s expecting on the iPhone 12 later this year.

Last December, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will launch an iPhone in 2021 that doesn’t include a Lightning connector. Apple will only remove the Lightning port from the highest-end iPhone, creating a ““completely wireless experience,” Kuo wrote in a note to clients.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

At the end of last year, we learned that Ming-Chi Kuo expects the highest-end 2021 iPhone to be a fully wireless device, ditching the Lightning port and also skipping the USB-C port. However, today’s alleged 5.5-inch 2021 iPhone prototype shared by Macotakara suggests that the entry-level model could make the switch to USB-C along with a notchless screen. This 2021 iPhone mock-up was made based on data from Alibaba, so it’s worth taking this rumor with grain of salt.

MacDailyNews Take: Take this iPhone 13 mock-up with a grain, plus a dump truck full, of salt.