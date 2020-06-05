Apple shares hit new all-time intraday high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $6.15, or 1.919%, to $328.47, a new all-time intraday high. Apple’s previous intraday high was $327.85, set on January 29, 2020.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $185.77.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.424 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.424T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.406T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.231

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $975.951B

5. Facebook (FB) – $655.244B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $495.197B

• Walmart (WMT) – $343.969B

• Intel (INTC) – $272.966B

• Disney (DIS) – $228.981B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $203.177B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $188.509B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $182.360B

• IBM (IBM) – $117.814B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $97.235B

• Sony (SNE) – $82.569B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $61.546B

• Dell (DELL) – $37.665B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $33.401B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $27.803B

• Nokia (NOK) – $25.194B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $24.949B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.06B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.677B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.1779B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $63.088M

MacDailyNews Take: New Apple all-time intraday high! Amid all that 2020 has so far wrought, Apple, as always, never fails to surprise!