Apple shares hit new all-time intraday high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $6.15, or 1.919%, to $328.47, a new all-time intraday high. Apple’s previous intraday high was $327.85, set on January 29, 2020.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $185.77.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.424 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.424T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.406T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.231
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $975.951B
5. Facebook (FB) – $655.244B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $495.197B
• Walmart (WMT) – $343.969B
• Intel (INTC) – $272.966B
• Disney (DIS) – $228.981B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $203.177B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $188.509B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $182.360B
• IBM (IBM) – $117.814B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $97.235B
• Sony (SNE) – $82.569B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $61.546B
• Dell (DELL) – $37.665B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $33.401B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $27.803B
• Nokia (NOK) – $25.194B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $24.949B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.06B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.677B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.1779B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $63.088M
MacDailyNews Take: New Apple all-time intraday high! Amid all that 2020 has so far wrought, Apple, as always, never fails to surprise!