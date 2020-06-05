Apple institutes COVID-19 prevention measures for employees returning to office

Apple employees heading back to work at the company’s Apple Park headquarters in Silicon Valley will face new realities in the COVID-19 era, such as optional testing for the virus, closed kitchens, and a requirement to wear masks.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

Apple began bringing some workers in to the main Apple Park office in May, including some hardware and software engineers. When they arrive, they’ll have the option of taking a nasal-swab test to check for the virus, according to people familiar with the process. Temperature checks are required.

Apple is also limiting the number of people allowed in confined spaces at its offices. For example, as few as two are permitted in elevators at the same time, which normally would fit as many as 10 employees. The company has also closed many break-room kitchens and has posted signs asking employees to wear masks.

In a sign of a return to normalcy, some members of the company’s executive team have returned to the main campus instead of working from home. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s head of retail and human resources, for example, sent her most recent video update to staff from Apple Park.