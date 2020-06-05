U.S. surprisingly adds 2.5 million jobs, unemployment rate falls to 13.3%

The May jobs report showed a surprising rise in the number of U.S. non-farm payrolls in the economy and a drop in the U.S. unemployment rate from April, averting what economists expected would be a rise in the jobless rate to the highest level since the Great Depression amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emily McCormick for Yahoo Finance:
The Labor Department released the May jobs report Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here were the main results from the report, compared to Bloomberg consensus data:
• Change in non-farm payrolls: +2.509 million vs. -7.5 million expected and -20.687 million in April
• Unemployment rate: 13.3% vs. 19.0% expected and 14.7% in April
• Average hourly earnings month on month: -1.0% vs. +1.0% expected and +4.7% in April
• Average hourly earnings year on year: +6.7% vs. +8.5% expected and +8.0% in April
Friday’s jobs report also included an unexpected improvement in the unemployment rate to 13.3%, after hitting the highest level in BLS monthly survey history in April at 14.7%. Most economists expected the jobless rate would climb further to nearly 20% in May, reflecting those still unemployed amid ongoing virus-related business disruptions. The monthly unemployment rate was estimated to have been about 25% at the peak of the Great Depression in 1933.
MacDailyNews Take: +2.509 million vs. -7.5 million jobs added with the U.S. unemployment rate coming in at 13.3% vs. the expected 19.0% certainly qualifies as “surprising” and what welcome surprises they are!
So, Tower, you are still pushing your conspiracy theories that none of the horrible things we have seen with our own eyes really existed, much less that the man running the Executive Branch, the Senate, and many of our highest courts might bear any responsibility.
With all 50 states reopening to some extent and the various government incentives for employers, I don’t know why rising employment is a surprise.
This is what we were hoping for. The “V”. So still not out of the woods and a lot of people hurting. But I am all about hope.