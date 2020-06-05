Apple Pay deal offers $1 Crispy Chicken Sandwich from Burger King

The latest Apple Pay deal offers a $1 Crispy Chicken Sandwich from Burger King.

Use Apple Pay to order ahead in the Burger King app and get a Crispy Chicken Sandwich for $1, through June 10. Redeem in the Offers tab for contactless pickup or delivery.

The offer is valid at participating U.S. Burger King restaurants only on the BK App. Apple Pay required. Expires on June 10, 2020, while supplies last. Not valid in AK and HI. Minimum $10 purchase required for delivery orders. BK App download and registration required. See “Offers” on the BK App for details.

The BK app allows users to get secret deals and exclusive mobile coupons to “save like a king!” Explore the Burger King menu and find your nearest BK restaurant anytime, anywhere. And in most locations, you can even order ahead.

Features include:

• Mobile Coupons: Get VIP access to the hottest mobile-only coupons and secret deals right from your phone.

• Mobile Ordering: For select locations, order with the app and skip the line to enjoy your meal even faster.

• Find Your BK: Locate your nearest BURGER KING restaurant and never leave those flame-grilled cravings unfulfilled.

• Menu: Explore your BK favorites and discover our hottest new menu additions. Plus, you can browse item descriptions and nutritional information at any time.

MacDailyNews Note: To get this Apple Pay deal, get the BK App via Apple’s App Store here.