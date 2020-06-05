Apple backs Harvard on use of race in college admissions

In a legal battle that could shape the use of race in college admissions for decades to come, Apple, Intel, and Amgen are among more than a dozen companies supporting Harvard University which is fighting a challenge by Edward Blum, an opponent of affirmative action who seeks to stop the university from using race as a criterion in race in college admissions.
Patricia Hurtado for Bloomberg:
Having lost last year, he appealed in February and, if defeated again, is almost certain to seek a review by the newly conservative Supreme Court.
The stakes for business are laid out in a brief the companies have filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Boston. While they took no position on Harvard’s specific policy, they said they depend on diverse college student bodies in their hunt for “the next superb employee.” They cited a landmark 2003 decision by the high court that universities can use affirmative action to assemble a varied class if they treat race as one factor among many — the centerpiece of Harvard’s lower-court victory.
“As the Supreme Court recognized nearly twenty years ago, ‘the skills needed in today’s increasingly global marketplace can only be developed through exposure to widely diverse people,’” the companies wrote in a “friend of the court” brief, quoting the decision… The brief, filed on May 21, was the latest in a series of arguments posed to the court after U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs rejected a lawsuit filed by Blum’s group, Students for Fair Admissions.
Blum said in an email… “Nearly 75% of U.S. citizens of all races oppose the use of race and ethnicity as a factor in college admissions,” he wrote, citing a Pew Research Center poll. “It’s bewildering to witness, yet again, how out-of-step these companies are with the vast majority of Americans.”
In a twist on the epic affirmative action battles of the past, Students for Fair Admissions also said Harvard favored white applicants, and the trial exposed embarrassing details of how far it will go to accommodate the relatives of the biggest donors.
MacDailyNews Note: More info about Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard via Wikipedia here.
There’s a word for judging people by their race. What was it again?
This is disgusting.
Are all you people under the impression that race has NOT been used as a criterion for admission since Harvard College opened in 1636? It only seems to have become an issue when the university decided that it wanted a student body that was more diverse, rather than less so.
STFU you utter moron. Nobody fucking cares.
STFU is such a mature approach to free speech. The President is at least consistent in his approach to democratic protests. From The Playboy Interview: Donald Trump, May 1990:
Q. What were your other impressions of the Soviet Union?
A. I was very unimpressed. Their system is a disaster. What you will see there soon is a revolution; the signs are all there with the demonstrations and picketing. Russia is out of control and the leadership knows it. That’s my problem with Gorbachev. Not a firm enough hand.
Q. You mean firm hand as in China?
A. When the students poured into Tiananmen Square, the Chinese government almost blew it. Then they were vicious, they were horrible, but they put it down with strength. That shows you the power of strength. Our country is right now perceived as weak … as being spit on by the rest of the world—
Q. Why is Gorbachev not firm enough?
A. I predict he will be overthrown, because he has shown extraordinary weakness. Suddenly, for the first time ever, there are coal-miner strikes and brush fires everywhere—which will all ultimately lead to a violent revolution. Yet Gorbachev is getting credit for being a wonderful leader—and we should continue giving him credit, because he’s destroying the Soviet Union. But his giving an inch is going to end up costing him and all his friends what they most cherish—their jobs.
Cry more you pussy
Are you calling our President a pussy? Those were his words, not mine.
The longer term of using skin color for admission, doesn’t magically confirm its validity, does it?
Is the “other” not able to be a part of the university as a matter of policy? If so, change the policy. Or, are they not able to be a part of the university because of achievement/merit and the university needs to lower standards to achieve diversity? I know the answer, but when laid out, it seems ridiculous….IF the university seeks academic excellence. For decades we’ve become ashamed of excellence because it “segregates.” You get an “A” and you a “C.” Some deserve and “F” but we’ve “evolved” to see that is too limiting and harsh and often such an unqualified student passes. That is what should cause us real shame.
As noted below, of the Identity Politics crowd, “freedom/advancement for all,“ (or, for diversity sake—“white“ is ALWAYS the population that needs dilution) is their claim, but it’s ALWAYS at someone else’s expense and lack of freedom/opportunity.
Because you’re prone to conflation and assumption (“all you people” with a down-speaking voice he starts his post) please don’t assume, because I hold these views, I’m racist, nor heartless. There’s got to be another way that doesn’t erode excellence…that’s all. Excellence should never be exchanged for someone’s social engineering that limits someone else.
So discrimination is fine if it’s applied to certain people?
The Ivy league has always used RACE AND RELIGION, (1910 thru 1960) how many Jewish people will be let in? and who came in for that personal interview?
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character. “
Doesn’t exist never has.….
We’re going backwards. Race apparently IS the only thing that matters these days.
If they do this, just make schools free because that’s what a degree will be worth at that point.
There no doubt needs to be a rebuilding of school infrastructure all over this country, and poorer areas are hurt the most. But to take away standards is a big mistake.
Also, need to start pushing trades again and bring back some form if industry here to the USA.
If Covid-19 has taught us anything, it’s that outsourcing most of America was a huge mistake.
Educate here, employ here, make here. We all win.
Make admissions blind. NO race. NO photos. NO gender. NONE of that.
But, then, uh, oh, applicants will have to get in purely on merit. Can’t have that now, can we, Timmy?
But, then I can’t virtue-signal and assuage my subconscious guilt at being gay after having been brought up Christian in Alabama or because I sold out my country for cheap Chinese slave labor!
So, no, we must apply race to everything (which, of course makes me a racist, but I ignore that unpleasant fact like a good little “progressive” while I pretend to be “inclusive”).
IT NEVER HAS BEEN ABOUT MERIT (EVER) FOR MOST OF THE FIRST HALF OF THE LAST CENTURY HOW MANY JEWS WILL WE LET IN.
They do get in on merit. But merit isn’t solely defined by scores on the SAT, it includes about 7 other categories. One of those categories is a sort of hardship score. Naturally, those students that have a disadvantaged background get a high hardship score, and those that have an advantaged background get a low hardship score.
I strongly support it, even though, Affirmative Action has hurt my family’s chances to get into the top universities like Harvard. That’s fine, since top students will still get into a good school, regardless. They just might not get into their first choice. Not every Asian kid can go to Harvard, or should go.
Here’s hoping that everyone supporting this gets brain surgery performed by a doctor who’s main qualification for college was the color of their skin.
Do you know how hard it is to become a surgeon, let alone a neurosurgeon? The color of one’s skin isn’t going to get you there. You have to first get into a top college. From there, a top medical school. And from there, you have to apply to a surgical, then neurosurgical residency.
For example, Johns Hopkins produces one new heart surgeon a year. When I went in 1980, there were 600 freshmen, and 400 of those were in my intro chem class, meaning all 400 wanted to be doctors. At the top of the medical pyramid is heart surgery, not brain surgery, contrary to the popular mythology. Then add in all the other pre-meds in the country, and you realize that to become one of the chosen few to qualify to become a neurosurgeon or cardiothoracic surgeon is infinitesimally small. You can’t do it primarily based upon the color of your skin.
Even if someone were to get a leg up into college, they still have numerous steps that winnow out the wheat from the chaff along the way to becoming a surgeon. You needn’t worry that your neurosurgeon got to be one because his main qualification for college was the color of their skin. It just doesn’t happen.
And no, I didn’t even make it to the next step of medical school, but my older brother did, and is now a Hopkins-trained heart surgeon. Yes, he’s a person of color, but I can assure you, his color did not help in any way, seeing as he’s Chinese.
But before 1960 it would have mattered, he wouldn’t have gotten by the in person interview (his grades would not have helped) The Jewish hospitals for exist by in large because the newly qualified doctors could not get a job at the non merit based hospitals of the time. America started to change for the better after 1945 and didn’t git rolling until after 1954.
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Bernice King says her father is asking us “to get to a place – we’re obviously not there – but to get to a place where the first thing that we utilize as a measurement is not someone’s external designation, but it really is trying to look beyond that into the substance of a person in making certain decisions, to rid ourselves of those kinds of prejudices and biases that we often bring to decisions that we make.”
Meanwhile, Asians have a solid record of being deterred from admission to Harvard, despite having stellar qualifications. The “identity politics” advocates embrace a form of racism, but philosophical gymnastics enable them to see it proper—because they’ve deemed it so—even though King’s words get put in the back of the bus.
For the identity politics crowd, freedom/advancement for all is their claim, but it’s ALWAYS at someone else’s expense and lack of freedom/opportunity. They’ve deemed someone else’s loss; right and due. MLK’s words aren’t possible, I guess?
Can I get into the Special Forces, NBA or NFL? I’m a 5’6” white dude I hat can’t shoot, jump, or run fast. It’s only fair right?
For 450+ years, African-Americans were denied equal educational opportunities, which has had obvious consequences on their descendants. That isn’t fair either. We can’t do much about your height, but we can do something about the lack of diversity in elite colleges.
There is a set number of students that each school is prepared to admit each year. Therefore, if you admit one based on the color of their skin, you are by necessity excluding another who doesn’t fit your race quota.
That’s the very definition of racism (not the Dem/Lib/Prog/Antifa definition of “racism” which, of course, is anything with which they don’t agree).
Instituting new racism against one group doesn’t make up for past racism against another.
One need only look at the extraordinary success of Africans attending universities in Sub-Saharan Africa to see what could have been for these poor lost souls in America.
With a 50,000 year head start on American universities, Sub Saharan African universities have been turning out leaders in medicine, science and technology for millennia.
Graduates of Sub Saharan Africa schools now enjoy a quality of life unsurpassed in the Western world. No poverty. No disease. Long lifetimes. Utopia on Earth.
Sports, Music, Dance, your daddy or mommy don’t matter you are out there by yourself.
“While they took no position on Harvard’s specific policy, they said they depend on diverse college student bodies in their hunt for “the next superb employee.” I have never understood how diversity gets you a superb engineer. There really is no “point of view” or “life experience” involved in the understanding of engineering.
Many of the great minds in math who were women were not allowed in the IVY league math departments in the 1920’s it simply was not allowed. It has never been about merit.