Apple Retail Stores smashed and looted amid widespread riots

Apple Retail Stores have become a target of rioters and looters during the ongoing protests across the United States, with some Apple Store storefronts being significantly damaged, with the contents of some locations being completely cleaned out by looters.
Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:
In Portland, Oregon, the Apple Store at Pioneer Place had its 30-foot tall windows smashed on all sides, images and details provided to AppleInsider by “Nate” reveal. The store had opened up just two days prior, and it will require extensive repairs to the outside before it can open up again to customers.
A video of the same store recorded by Zane Sparling of The Portland Tribune shows people getting into the darkened store and running away with Apple products, including both display table units and stock left on shelves.
Protestors have also caused damage to an Apple Store in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday night, alongside other businesses and restaurants in the Scottsdale Waterfront area and Scottsdale Fashion Square, according to ABC15. Video was recorded showing dozens of people rushing in to the Apple Store after breaking into the entrance, again in a bid to take iPhones and MacBooks.
As part of its security policies, Apple uses special versions of its devices for its demonstration models, which are locked down to only work within the store, and cannot easily be made to work conventionally. This means the looting will be of very little benefit to those grabbing products from the desks.
MacDailyNews Take: These vandals and looters are, for the most part, not protesting police brutality towards African Americans. They are anarchists, doing what they’re doing for other reasons, who should be prosecuted to the maximum fines and sentencing allowable by law.
