Apple explains why RAM upgrade cost doubled for entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple on Saturday doubled the price for a RAM upgrade on the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, with customers in the United States now being charged $200 to upgrade from 8GB to 16GB compared to the previous $100 upgrade price.

Apple earlier this month updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook and doubled the storage across all standard configurations, delivering even more value to the most popular MacBook Pro. The new lineup also offers 10th-generation processors for up to 80 percent faster graphics performance and makes 16GB of faster 3733MHz memory standard on select configurations. The new Mac also offers powerful quad-core processors, the brilliant 13-inch Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID, immersive stereo speakers, and all-day battery life.

The entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro uses 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM while the higher configs offer 3733MHz LPDDR4X RAM.

Taylor Lyles for The Verge:

The price increase is actually a price correction, Apple tells The Verge. The price to upgrade RAM from 8GB to 16GB is $200 on other Macs, including the iMac and MacBook Air, and this change is meant to keep the fee consistent. Apple says it will honor the earlier pricing for those who purchased the cheaper RAM upgrade before the price change went into effect.

MacDailyNews Take: So, there you have it. The cost didn’t double, it was previously halved by mistake. Those who got in on earlier RAM pricing got a deal!