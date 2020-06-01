Stock close higher as recovery signs soothe protest, pandemic worries

“U.S. stocks posted gains on Monday as signs of U.S. economic recovery helped offset jitters over increasingly violent social unrest amid an ongoing [COVID-19] pandemic and rising U.S.-China tensions,” Stephen Culp reports for Reuters:

The White House called for “law and order” as U.S. cities were looted and smoldering after six nights of widespread, violent demonstrations triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, even as the country reels from the economic effects of pandemic-related lockdowns.

“Most investors are saying (the protests) aren’t going to destroy the economy,” [said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.] “It’s a roadblock but it’s not as big as a pandemic.”

Further weighing on sentiment, China has ordered state-owned firms to halt purchases of U.S. soybeans and pork, in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would end special treatment for Hong Kong following China’s move to tighten security measures in the territory.

But economic data gave a boost to investor sentiment, with the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showing the contraction of factory activity was slowing, and a decline in construction spending was not as steep as economists feared.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.37% to end at 25,476.05 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%, to 3,055.75. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC climbed 0.65% to 9,551.67.