Apple releases iOS 13.5.1, iPadOS 13.5.1, and watchOS 6.2.6 updates

Apple has released iOS 13.5.1, iPadOS 13.5.1, and watchOS 6.2.6 which include bug fixes for iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5, and watchOS 6.2.6.

AppleInsider:

Patch notes for the iOS 13.5.1, iPadOS 13.5.1, and watchOS 6.3.6 updates reveal the contents as largely consisting of security updates. The version number increments also indicate them to be minor in scope, with a high unlikelihood for there to be any changes to features or functions.

Among the security updates is a fix for a vulnerability that is used by Unc0ver 5.0 to jailbreak iPhones and iPads, including those running iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5.