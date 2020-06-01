Apple releases iOS 13.5.1, iPadOS 13.5.1, and watchOS 6.2.6 updates

Apple has released iOS 13.5.1, iPadOS 13.5.1, and watchOS 6.2.6 which include bug fixes for iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5, and watchOS 6.2.6.
Patch notes for the iOS 13.5.1, iPadOS 13.5.1, and watchOS 6.3.6 updates reveal the contents as largely consisting of security updates. The version number increments also indicate them to be minor in scope, with a high unlikelihood for there to be any changes to features or functions.
Among the security updates is a fix for a vulnerability that is used by Unc0ver 5.0 to jailbreak iPhones and iPads, including those running iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5.
3 Comments
Does it fix the bug (feature?) reported by the guys that do Carbon Copy Cloner that also likely affects SuperDuper and the rest?
That was in macOS, but I just updated CCC this morning and one of the fixed items was coverage for that “feature”.
the CCC bug was Mac OS, not IOS