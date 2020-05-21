Morgan Stanley: Apple to control ‘Apple Car’ design, experiences, and services

“Apple Car” is a vehicle designed by Apple, not a software platform sold to carmakers, Morgan Stanley Katy Huberty believes.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

Huberty said that Morgan Stanley expects Apple to spend nearly $19 billion on Research & Development this year… [which] is one reason why Apple and other tech companies are probably going to be “disruptive over time” in the car market. Huberty adds that Apple see vehicular tech as a “large market where (it) can contribute to a better solution,” similar to how it views health and financial technologies. When it comes to the end goal, the analyst forecasts that Apple’s entry into vehicular tech will be a vertically integrated solution. “The end game can’t just be a more advanced version of CarPlay in partnership with other auto makers,” Huberty said. “They need to control the design, the guts and the experiences and services on top of the platform.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yup.

Apple is working on actual vehicles, not just some “vehicleOS” they’d license out to others (which was always a stupid proposition, as anyone who’s studied how Apple works for more than 3 minutes knows implicitly). — MacDailyNews, August 28, 2018

• I’ve always wanted to own and control the primary technology in everything we do. — Steve Jobs, October 12, 2004

• In order to build the best products, you have to own the primary technologies. Steve felt that if Apple could do that — make great products and great tools for people — they in turn would do great things. He felt strongly that this would be his contribution to the world at large. We still very much believe that. That’s still the core of this company. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 18, 2015