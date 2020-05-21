Some Americans spend $1,200 stimulus checks on non-essentials including electronics

There’s evidence that some Americans are spending their $1,200 stimulus checks on non-essentials including electronics, video games, sporting goods, and toys, according to major retailers.
Elisabeth Buchwald for MarketWatch:
Both Walmart and Target saw increased consumer demand for discretionary goods in mid-April as the stimulus payments from the $2.2-trillion CARES Act flowed into Americans’ bank accounts, the companies’ CEOs said this week… At Walmart and Target, shoppers bought more TVs, electronics, gaming equipment and apparel. Walmart also saw increased demand for adult-sized bikes.
The different phases of the pandemic have shaped shoppers’ choices. As stay-at-home orders were enacted across the country, “parents became teachers,” McMillon said on the company’s earnings call. “Adult bicycles started selling out, as parents started to join the kids. An overlapping trend then started emerging related to DIY and home-related activities.”
Sales took off in mid-April when many Americans began to receive their $1,200 stimulus checks. Within 10 days of receiving their stimulus checks, households spent around one quarter to one third of it, research shows… Before the checks were issued on April 15, there was “not as much demand” for discretionary goods at Walmart, said spokesman Randy Hargrove, adding that sales took off “towards the end of the quarter.” Target Corp. also experienced “a rapid increase in traffic and sales” for discretionary goods driven by the distribution of stimulus checks, CEO Brian Cornell said on the company’s Wednesday earnings call.
Apple also saw sales increase after stimulus payments went out, Cook said on the company’s April 30 earnings call. “A part of it is due to just our new products,” Cook said. But another part of it is also “due to the stimulus programs taking effect in April.”
MacDailyNews Take: Good news for Apple!
10 Comments
Maybe anyone who has said “not my president” should return their checks (and any devices they purchased with the emergency funds).
Gee what a surprise. (Not.).
The money didn’t come from the President. It came from Congress and is the taxpayer’s money to disperse, not Trump’s private bank account (though certainly Trump would love to confiscate all American’s money for his very own).
It’s nothing without President Trump’s signature.
Just like you’re nothing without being able to toady & suckle at his enlarged tit?
Sorry…that’s called Socialism. See the Democratic party for details.
Hey, sherm66. You are mistaken on labeling an economic stimulus payment from the government as socialism. Socialism requires that the government owns the means of production. Socialism is the post office, the fire department, the police department and public libraries because in those instances, the government owns them.
I’m writing this on my new 12.9 iPad Pro, so there is truth in the thesis posited by MarketWatch. 👊
The $1,200 payments are officially called “stimulus”. Their purpose is to stimulate the economy by giving cash To people so that they will spend it. This increases demand for products which forces stores and manufacturers to increase hiring which in turn increases demand for products and employment. It’s a very simple and logical thing to do.
Beat me to this comment. These aren’t stimulate my “essentials” or my bank account checks. Data from the last time mass stimulus checks were dispersed (great recession) had the complete opposite effect: People hoarded the money in their savings and didn’t spend on the economy.
This is exactly what you want to see.
As someone self-employed and cannot apply for unemployment benefits in my state and might not have anything to go back to, I am still waiting for my Federal government check, but I won’t be using it for electronics.
Since my State government ordered me to shelter in place as non-essential and not had a livlihood income for a few months and my City government sent out property taxes with no accounting for people who have been living off dwindling savings, paying for food and medicine, that the date due of said taxes should have been adjusted since it was the government that stopped my ability to make money to pay taxes.
Excuse me if I “take a knee”, starting with this Memorial Day, regarding the actions of my government, you know, the government where all the politicians who said “we are all in this together” and yet not one politician in solidarity said they would forgo pay until the unemployment rate returns to where it basically was before the lock down of this nation’s economy!