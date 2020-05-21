3 of 50 U.S. states are using Apple’s API for COVID-19 contact tracing

Engineers at Apple and Google have teamed up to create a decentralized COVID-19 contact tracing tool that will help individuals determine whether they have been exposed to someone with the disease, the companies announced in April.

Here’s an illustration of how the Apple – Google coronavirus contact tracing is designed to work:





9to5Mac is tracking which U.S. states are committed to supporting the Exposure Notifications API in iOS and Android apps, which states are against using the contact tracing method, and which states are undecided.

:

Each public health authority in each country or region must first agree to adopt Apple and Google’s Exposure Notification API. Next the health authority must create an iOS and Android app for their region dedicated to supporting Exposure Notifications. In the United States, rather than creating a single contact tracing app, the decision to support Exposure Notifications is made by each state’s public health authority… 3 of 50 States Participating Alabama, South Carolina, and North Dakota are among the first U.S. states to express interest in Apple and Google’s Exposure Notifications API for assisting COVID-19 contact tracing.

MacDailyNews Take: So far, this is shaping up to be the rousing success we expected.

6 percent of U.S. states plan to support the Exposure Notifications API. To date, 23 out of 195 countries (11.8%) have shown at least some interest in the Apple-Google exposure notification API.

From the outset, we called this digital COVID-19 contact tracing scheme pie-in-the-sky piffle.

How to enable/disable COVID-19 contact tracing in iOS 13.5

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Scroll down and tap on Privacy.

3. Tap on Health.

4. Tap on COVID-19 Exposure Logging.

5. Tap the toggle to turn the feature on/off.

COVID-19 Exposure Logging is set to “Off” by default.