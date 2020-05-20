Apple Retail Stores begin reopening in Canada today

Apple Retail Stores in Canada will begin reopening today, beginning with six locations in the Vancouver area, one in Winnipeg, and one in Halifax.

Apple has in place a slew of health and safety measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and reduced operating hours. The company also requires that all employees and customers wear a face mask and will provide masks to customers who do not have their own.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The following locations will reopen today, most at 11 a.m. local time: • Apple Pacific Centre in Vancouver

• Apple Oakridge Centre in Vancouver

• Apple Coquitlam Centre in Coquitlam

• Apple Richmond Centre in Richmond

• Apple Metrotown in Burnaby

• Apple Guildford Town Centre in Surrey

• Apple Halifax Shopping Centre in Halifax

• Apple Polo Park in Winnipeg Apple’s four stores in Alberta will follow on Thursday: • Apple Chinook Centre in Calgary

• Apple Market Mall in Calgary

• Apple West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton

• Apple Southgate Centre in Edmonton Apple Stores across Ontario and Quebec remain closed for the time being.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, all goes well at Apple Stores in Canada and everywhere else where they’re reopening!