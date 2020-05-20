Apple Retail Stores begin reopening in Canada today

Apple Retail Stores in Canada will begin reopening today, beginning with six locations in the Vancouver area, one in Winnipeg, and one in Halifax.
Apple has in place a slew of health and safety measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and reduced operating hours. The company also requires that all employees and customers wear a face mask and will provide masks to customers who do not have their own.
The following locations will reopen today, most at 11 a.m. local time:
• Apple Pacific Centre in Vancouver
• Apple Oakridge Centre in Vancouver
• Apple Coquitlam Centre in Coquitlam
• Apple Richmond Centre in Richmond
• Apple Metrotown in Burnaby
• Apple Guildford Town Centre in Surrey
• Apple Halifax Shopping Centre in Halifax
• Apple Polo Park in Winnipeg
Apple’s four stores in Alberta will follow on Thursday:
• Apple Chinook Centre in Calgary
• Apple Market Mall in Calgary
• Apple West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton
• Apple Southgate Centre in Edmonton
Apple Stores across Ontario and Quebec remain closed for the time being.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, all goes well at Apple Stores in Canada and everywhere else where they’re reopening!
7 Comments
Canada has done some much better at containing COVID. Why? Because the gov’t cooperates with state and local govt’s. Here, the subhuman orange idiot can’t get over himself and people are dead because of it.
Before you vote, you should learn how your government works. Maybe you’d even gain enough knowledge to vote for the right candidate instead of a 50-year career politician (swamp creature) battling obvious mental deficiencies (some of which are age-related and some of which he always had) who had a hand in creating nearly all of the problems we face today (not to mention the unwanted hand he had inside at least one of his congressional interns).
The U.S. has a different system of government than Canada.
In the United States, the powers of the regional governments are those that remain after the powers of the central government have been enumerated in the constitution. In contrast, the powers at both the state or regional level and the national level of government are defined clearly by specific provisions of the constitutions of Canada.
Each U.S. state has inherent rights and sovereignty.
State governments are more responsive to their citizenry, more sensitive to state issues and problems, and more understanding of the culture and values of the state’s population than the federal government. State governments are better able to address important problems and protect individual rights.
Strong state governments are more consistent with the vision of republican government (the U.S. is a constitutional republic) designed by the U.S. Founding Fathers. The Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution reserves for the states the powers “not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States.”
So you crawled out of your cesspool to be a condescending prick.
I’ll just say a couple things here:
Shit rolls downhill.
The buck stops here.
Man up.
You should not assume to know anything about anybody, since you have your head so far up the orange monkey’s ass, you can see out of his throat.
He is killing people. Period. He is delusional, incompetent and a complete waste of humanity. And those are nice descriptions.
Do us a favor a go inject yourself with some bleach, since you follow his every word, idiot.
Sorry you have little understanding of the Canadian system of government as it actually operates. While yes powers are specifically spelled out for each level of gov’t,each province is extremely regional and possessive of their sovereignty. Cooperation between the different levels of gov’t is never a certainty even when the same party is in power federally and provincially. Instead what you have seen in Canada is that the covid19 crisis has not been politicized. That even where Canada has a moronic “Trump” like leader such as Doug Ford, he has at least had the good sense to defer to medical professionals and cooperate closely with the federal govt in the conduct of the crisis. We also have a federal gov’t that has committed to alleviating the worst of the suffering through a great number of support programs which have prevented the rush to food banks and despair. What you see in Canada is a greater sense of community and collective responsibility than you will find in the US.
Like the great number of Canadians, and most of world actually, I just don’t understand why someone like Trump who virtually lies and bullshits everytime he opens his mouth and has the mentality and vocabulary of a 6 yr. old enjoys any popularity. Watching from afar what the world see’s in the US is both a dumpster fire and clown act. Hopefully in November, Americans will have the good sense to elect someone that prehaps demonstrates some level of intelligence and wisdom to know what hell their doing and rejoin the world community!
So many Americans are libertarians who enjoy the cowboy-tough guy-don’t tread on me type persona. This is why you have people that intimidate store workers by not wearing masks deliberately, exposing them to the disease or heavan forbid…shooting them in the face.
No wonder why 40% of these idiots support Trump. And why idiots like F2T2 above want to lecture about how the governments are different. Duh, they ar, however, the big difference is that Democratic governors stand up to Trump whereas the spineless GOP governors (with one exception), tremble and crap their pants in front of Trump and allow innocent people to die unneccesarily.
Not enough ooooo’s in stooopid to explain their behaviour.