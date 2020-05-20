Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s iPhone 12 won’t ship with Lightning EarPods

In a note to investors, TF Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple will not include the $29 Lightning EarPods in the iPhone 12 box. Kuo believes that Apple’s move which will ultimately boost AirPods/Pro adoption.

Apple’s EarPods with Lightning Connector include a built-in remote on the cord that lets you adjust the volume, control the playback of music and video, and answer or end calls with a pinch.

Mike Wuerthele for AppleInsider:

He isn’t specific as to why Apple will take the action, but does note that it may dovetail with a promotion for AirPods of some sort. Furthermore, Kuo sees AirPods demand in the short-term waning, because of larger economic conditions. This is only temporary, though, as he sees growth on the year. Previously, he predicted about 85 million sets of AirPods shipping. He now sees about 94 million shipping on the year in total, across the entire range of devices. Kuo still sees no refresh of AirPods until 2021. While he does say that the market is expecting a refresh, he believes that the new Apple product is a set of Beats, and not AirPods.

MacDailyNews Take: Good. It’s time. If iPhone users want Apple’s $29 wired EarPods, they can buy them. Too many people now have AirPods or AirPods Pro (or some lesser wireless earphones), making the included Lightning EarPods superfluous. They increase the cost of the iPhone and are a waste environmentally as they were manufactured only to sit forever in a drawer or worse. This will also pave the way for port-free iPhones in the future.