CDC releases detailed guidelines for reopening America

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released detailed guidelines — in the form of a 60-page document — for reopening schools, mass transit, and businesses that had been shut down in an attempt to flatten the curve of the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

Berkeley Lovelace Jr. for CNBC:

The plan outlines a “three-phased approach” for reducing social distancing and proposes the use of six “gating” indicators to assess when to move through another phase. The gating indicators include decreases in newly reported COVID-19 cases and emergency room visits as well as a “robust” testing program.

“While some communities will progress sequentially through the reopening phases, there is the possibility of recrudescence in some areas,” the CDC wrote in its guidance. “Given the potential for a rebound in the number of cases or level of community transmission, a low threshold for reinstating more stringent mitigation standards will be essential.”

The agency said some amount of community mitigation will be necessary until a vaccine or effective treatment for COVID-19 is widely available.

Last month, President Donald Trump unveiled an 18-page plan for “Opening Up America Again,” also laying out three phases to incrementally loosen restrictions on businesses and individuals.