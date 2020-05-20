CDC releases detailed guidelines for reopening America

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released detailed guidelines — in the form of a 60-page document — for reopening schools, mass transit, and businesses that had been shut down in an attempt to flatten the curve of the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.
Berkeley Lovelace Jr. for CNBC:
The plan outlines a “three-phased approach” for reducing social distancing and proposes the use of six “gating” indicators to assess when to move through another phase. The gating indicators include decreases in newly reported COVID-19 cases and emergency room visits as well as a “robust” testing program.
“While some communities will progress sequentially through the reopening phases, there is the possibility of recrudescence in some areas,” the CDC wrote in its guidance. “Given the potential for a rebound in the number of cases or level of community transmission, a low threshold for reinstating more stringent mitigation standards will be essential.”
The agency said some amount of community mitigation will be necessary until a vaccine or effective treatment for COVID-19 is widely available.
Last month, President Donald Trump unveiled an 18-page plan for “Opening Up America Again,” also laying out three phases to incrementally loosen restrictions on businesses and individuals.
MacDailyNews Note: Read the CDC’s guidelines below:
Read President Trump’s guidelines below:
5 Comments
Releasing the guidelines now may be useful, but not as much as if they had been released when they were written six to eight weeks ago, before each of the 50 states was forced to develop their own policies without national coordination or guidance. When you are dealing with something that will grow exponentially without mitigation, how to mitigate is absolutely crucial and any delay costs lives.
Recently I’ve noticed the term “…a vaccine or effective treatment” rather than vaccine is being used worldwide as a positive outcome for the virus.
Likewise there is in an increasing focus on treatment of the virus rather than eradication as a viral outcome. My point is don’t hold your breath for a vaccine anytime soon rather, it is anti-retroviral outcomes that hold the promise of being applied in the near term.
If you want to eradicate the virus you’ll need 7.4 billion doses otherwise it may mutate but if you want to control the virus then anti-retroviral applications are only needed in extreme medical situations, that is on needs basis.
With a vaccine you basically have to start from scratch whereas many anti-retrovirals are pre-existing drugs which quite often have already been tested and we know what the side effects are. A pre-existing drug or a combination of these drugs are easier to apply than developing a brand new vaccine (the silver bullet).