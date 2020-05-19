White House panel, which includes Apple CEO Cook: Build new tech infrastructure for future jobs

A White House advisory panel on Tuesday will call for the government and private industry to work together to build new technological infrastructure to support future jobs and provide the underpinnings critical to a solid economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports, citing “an official briefed on the plans.”

Reuters:

The White House American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which is co-chaired by White House adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and includes Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, Lockheed Martin Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson and IBM Executive Chairman Ginni Rometty, plans to call for “an unprecedented investment in digital infrastructure.” The board’s efforts are aimed at helping connect displaced workers with pathways to upgrade their skills and learn new skills so they can move into “good jobs in rebounding fields as the health crisis abates and the economy begins to recover,” according to a White House official briefed on the plan. The board wants governments “to streamline occupational licensing, education requirements, reduce the cost of licensing, and increase reciprocity” and urges the federal government to “allow student financial aid for high-quality, short-term, market-aligned credential programs.” In a statement, Ross said the advisory board’s meeting comes at a “challenging” time, but expressed confidence the president’s policies will lead to a rapid rebound. Ivanka Trump said in a separate statement the board will work to find “solutions to combat the job loss caused by this pandemic and help the unemployed get reconnected to the workforce.”

MacDailyNews Note: Pursuant to Executive Order 13845, “Establishing the President’s National Council for the American Worker,” the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board is tasked with providing advice and recommendations to the interagency National Council for the American Worker on ways to encourage the private sector and educational institutions to combat the skills crisis by investing in and increasing demand-driven education, training, and re-training, including training through apprenticeships and work-based learning opportunities.

Members:

Ivanka Trump: Advisor to the President, White House (co-chair)

Wilbur Ross: Secretary, U.S. Department of Commerce (co-chair)

Tim Cook: CEO, Apple

Jay Box: President, Kentucky Community and Technical College System

Walter Bumphus: President & CEO, American Association of Community Colleges

Jim Clark: CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Tom Donohue: CEO, US Chamber of Commerce

Marillyn Hewson: CEO, Lockheed Martin

Eric Holcomb: Governor, Indiana

Barbara Humpton: CEO, Siemens USA

Al Kelly: Chairman and CEO, Visa

Vi Lyles: Mayor, Charlotte North Carolina

Sean McGarvey: President, North America’s Building and Trades Unions

Doug McMillon: President and CEO, Walmart

Craig Menear: Chairman & CEO, Home Depot

Michael Piwowar: Executive Director, Milken Institute

Scott Pulsipher: President, Western Governors University

Kim Reynolds: Governor, Iowa

Ginni Rometty: CEO, IBM

Scott Sanders: Executive Director, National Association of State Workforce Agencies

Julie Sweet: CEO, Accenture

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr.: President & CEO, SHRM – Society for Human Resource Management

Sebastian Thrun: Founder, President, and Executive Chairman, Udacity

Jay Timmons: CEO, National Association of Manufacturers

Sheree Utash: President, WSU Tech

Marianne Wanamaker: Professor, University of Tennessee