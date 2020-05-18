Apple TV+ wins 7-figure auction for docuseries by ‘McMillion$’ duo

Apple has given a straight-to-series order for an untitled four-part documentary series from acclaimed filmmakers Brian Lazarte and James Lee Hernandez, directors of the docuseries McMillion$. The deal sprang from a highly competitive situation.”

Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:

Multiple bidders were in the mix and it was a seven-figure deal, sources said.

The new untitled docuseries tells the unbelievable true story of one of the largest scams in government history…

Their 6-part docuseries McMillion$ bowed on HBO in February and told the true story of how $24 million was stolen from the McDonald’s Monopoly game of the 1990s, the mystery mastermind who orchestrated the scam, and the FBI agents who pursued the criminal.