Apple TV+ wins 7-figure auction for docuseries by ‘McMillion$’ duo

Apple has given a straight-to-series order for an untitled four-part documentary series from acclaimed filmmakers Brian Lazarte and James Lee Hernandez, directors of the docuseries McMillion$. The deal sprang from a highly competitive situation.”
Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:
Multiple bidders were in the mix and it was a seven-figure deal, sources said.
The new untitled docuseries tells the unbelievable true story of one of the largest scams in government history…
Their 6-part docuseries McMillion$ bowed on HBO in February and told the true story of how $24 million was stolen from the McDonald’s Monopoly game of the 1990s, the mystery mastermind who orchestrated the scam, and the FBI agents who pursued the criminal.
MacDailyNews Take: The influx of coveted talent to Apple TV+ continues unabated, as predicted.
Like bears to honey… – MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018
3 Comments
The story of my life is coming to AppleTV+ soon. In the highly anticipated series, the YouTube video of my life will be dramatized, showing how my Mom put me through management school. This put me on the path to meeting Jobs, Gates and the Farrelly Brothers, as well as the Wachowski Sisters and the Winklevoss Twins, who all put in $1 million dollar orders for the Apple II, Ma and Newton respectively, and which earned me the title of master salesperson 7.4 years running. It was a glorious time, and eventually led to me having a family and taking two kids to little league on a regular basis and then becoming the class coach. It still brings tears to me renaming eye, the loss of one of which is going to make its debut in the forthcoming CitizenTV+ documentary.
I can’t wait for you all to see it.
Wow, can’t wait! Should be good. Story sounds familiar though.
Something sounds a bit fishy here. Call me cynical if you want, but is this for real? Kudos if so.