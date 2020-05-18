Want to visit an Apple Store? Get ready for long lines, temperature checks, face masks, and more

If, B.C. (Before COVID-19), you hated going to the Apple Store because of overcrowding, cacophonous noise, and waiting on awful wooden boxes, you’re in luck. Sort of. You get to that set of annoyances for a whole new experience: long lines to get into the store, temperature checks prior to entry, face masks, social distancing of at least six feet between everyone, and more. Some stores will only offer curbside pickup. Apple will provide face masks to those who show up without them.

<a href=”https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/05/18/apple-store-reopening-coronavirus/>Rachel Lerman reports for The Washington Post:

Apple will be enforcing strict social distancing guidelines in its stores, Apple retail and human resources chief Deirdre O’Brien wrote in a public letter this weekend.

Apple said it would also be doing “enhanced deep cleanings” on all display products, as well as tables and other parts of the store… Getting [retail staff] back to work in person has meant an exercise in implementing safety measures and navigating government regulations.

It’s unclear exactly how the Apple shopping experience will change with the new measures in place, which eliminate some of the custom experience of shopping at the retailer. But Apple did say people might have to wait in line if the store reaches a limited capacity, and said it will limit the number of staff each customer deals with.

The company said it is following local regulations in each city and state. In California and Washington state, where the company is reopening a total of 13 stores, only curbside pickup will be allowed.