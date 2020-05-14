Apple acquires NextVR

With an acquisition that may help Apple’s development of VR and AR headsets, the company confirmed the acquisition of NextVR, a startup that provides sports and other content for virtual-reality headsets.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

NextVR has deals with sports leagues including the National Basketball Association and entertainment networks such as Fox Sports. The startup also has expertise in live streaming in virtual reality, which could also be useful for live concerts and games.

MacDailyNews Take: Even more useful in the age of empty stadiums and concert halls due to COVID-19.

Apple said it buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and generally does not discuss its purpose or plans. It didn’t disclose a purchase price, but website 9to5Mac reported in April that Apple was in talks to buy NextVR for about $100 million.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, NextVR tech would be a component of “Apple Glasses.”

NextVR’s website currently states, simply:

NextVR is Heading in a New Direction

Thank you to our partners and fans around the world for the role you played in building this awesome platform for sports, music and entertainment experiences in Virtual Reality.

If you’re not familiar with NextVR, here’s an overview video:

Check out NextVR’s YouTube channel here.