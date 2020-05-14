T-Mobile to kill off Sprint brand this summer

The newly merged Sprint/T-Mobile entity is already presenting a unified strategy in the enterprise department, and this summer, it will do the same for consumer branding as T-Mobile plans to kill off the Sprint brand.

Monica Alleven for FierceWireless:

Speaking at an investor event on Tuesday, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert reiterated that Day One for the enterprise team at T-Mobile has largely already arrived. EVP of T-Mobile for Business Mike Katz and his team are now pursuing a unified strategy behind the T-Mobile brand to engage with large and small enterprise and public sector customers.

On the consumer side, “we’ve always been planning a summer timeframe,” Sievert said. “With COVID-19, we moved it out into the mid-summer instead of the early summer, and this is when we will essentially be advertising one flagship postpaid T-Mobile brand as well as operating a unified fleet of retail. The retail piece is why we slowed down just a little bit.”

T-Mobile hasn’t talked about an exact date – although some reports have pegged it as August 2 – but that’s when the company will present a unified value proposition behind the flagship postpaid T-Mobile brand. That value proposition will be activated by a fully trained, “fired-up team of people across all of our retail fleet, which will be branded T-Mobile,” Sievert said.