Apple iPhone sales in China spiked sharply in April

Apple saw a sharp spike in iPhone sales in China in April, according to new government figures from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology as interpreted by Barclays analyst Tim Long.

Image: iPhone SE (2020)
Apple’s new A13 Bionic-powered 4.7-inch iPhone SE (2020) starts at just US$399

Apple’s new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, and also features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone, which unlocks the benefits of computational photography including Portrait mode, and is also designed to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance – all at a starting price of just $399.

Eric J. Savitz for Barron’s:

While the report doesn’t specifically call out phones by brand, Long calculates that Apple iPhone sales were up 30% both month over month and year over year

Long thinks there were several drivers for the strong overall smartphone growth, including the introduction of two high-profile models, the Huawei P40 and iPhone SE. He also cites discounting of 7% to 18% by both Apple and Huawei and growing availability of more-affordable 5G phones.

The analyst says the data imply that Apple is taking some market share in China, attributable to the iPhone SE debut and iPhone 11 promotions.

MacDailyNews Take: If so, spiking iPhone sales in China is tremendously good news for Apple as we begin to think about WWDC and then ushering in of the 5G iPhone super cycle in a mere 4-5 months!

