Smartphone shipments in China up 17% in April, signaling likely rebound

According to Chinese government data released on Tuesday, smartphone shipments from factories in China to vendors rose 17% in April compared to the same month a year ago.

Reuters:

The numbers suggest an early domestic rebound for smartphone makers such as Apple Inc and Huawei Technolgies and a potential return to normalcy in China for the broader consumer hardware market in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

Phone makers shipped 40.8 million handsets in April, up from 34.8 million in April 2019, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a state-backed think tank.

For the first time in years, the organisation did not reveal the percentage of Android devices shipped, a key metric that gave insight into how many smartphones Apple sold in China each month.