Apple adds 2013, 2014 MacBook Air and Pro models to vintage and obsolete list

Apple on Tuesday added the 11-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air models (mid-2013 and early 2014) and the 13-inch MacBook Pro (mid-2014) to its vintage and obsolete products list.

Apple adds 2013 and 2014 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models to vintage and obsolete list. Image: Apple's 11-inch MacBook Air (2013)
Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

Apple also added the fifth-generation iPod touch to its vintage products list.

Apple defines “vintage” devices as those that have not been manufactured for more than five years but fewer than seven years. “Obsolete” products, on the other hand, are any that have been discontinued for more than seven years.

Vintage products remain eligible for repairs and service at Genius Bars and Apple Authorized Service Providers, but only if those shops have the required parts in stock. Obsolete products are not eligible for repairs at these locations.

MacDailyNews Take: Time marches on. Apple’s ever-growing vintage and obsolete products list is here.

