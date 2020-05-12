Apple updates firmware for second-generation AirPods

A week after releasing a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, Apple has released the same firmware for the second-generation AirPods, updating them from the previous 2A364 firmware to the new 2D15 firmware.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple didn’t make it clear what’s new in the refreshed firmware at this time, and ‌AirPods Pro‌ owners had mixed reactions to the update, with some saying that it improved Active Noise Cancellation and others finding that it did not. The second-generation ‌AirPods‌ don’t have Active Noise Cancellation, so it’s unknown what improvements are included in the firmware. ‌AirPods‌ firmware updates often provide performance improvements, bug fixes, and feature tweaks.

MacDailyNews Note: The firmware is updated automatically, but users can check their AirPods’ firmware by following these steps:

If they’re not already, connect ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌ to your iOS device, go to Settings > General > About > ‌‌‌AirPods and check the number next to “Firmware Version.”