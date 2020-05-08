Apple Retail Stores to reopen in Germany on May 11th

Apple is expanding on recent moves to reopen retail stores in South Korea, Austria, and Australia. The company will reopen its 15 retail stores across Germany on May 11th with limited hours and health precautions.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

“To start, we will open with additional safety procedures including temperature checks, social distancing, face coverings, and an adjusted schedule, to ensure customers and employees continue to stay healthy,” Apple said in a statement Friday. “Our social distance protocol means a limited number of visitors in the store at one time so there may be a delay for walk-in customers.” Apple’s stores in all other regions outside of China, including the U.S., Japan, U.K. and Canada, remain closed. Apple has more than 500 retail stores worldwide.

MacDailyNews Note: In her weekly video update at the end of April, Apple’s retail chief Deirdre O’Brien told staff that she expects the company to reopen “many more” of its retail stores in May after closing all locations outside of China in March due to COVID-19.